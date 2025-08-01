650 hospitals in Haryana to stop treatment under Ayushman scheme 

Over 650 private hospitals in Haryana have threatened to withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. The Indian Medical Association 's (IMA) Haryana chapter has warned that if pending dues of over ₹500 crore are not cleared by August 7, they will stop providing treatment under the scheme. The IMA has accused the state government of delayed payments, irregular deductions, and administrative apathy.

Financial impact Systemic breakdown in AB-PMJAY administration The IMA has highlighted a systemic breakdown in the administration of the AB-PMJAY scheme. It said since April, hospitals have only received 10-15% of their billed amounts, putting immense financial strain on them. The key grievances include heavy deductions in claim settlements and bureaucratic delays. Dr. Mahaveer Jain of IMA Haryana said Ayushman cards were issued to five lakh people in the state, but payments have stopped since March.

Operational challenges Smaller hospitals hit hardest Dr. Kuldeep Mangla, Secretary of IMA Panchkula, said smaller hospitals are particularly affected by these issues. He said bills are delayed for up to six months and there are arbitrary deductions. "Unlike big hospitals, we don't have alternate sources of revenue," he added. This situation has left many smaller hospitals considering shutting down or looking for other work due to financial strain from delayed payments and arbitrary deductions.