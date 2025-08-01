650 hospitals in Haryana to stop treatment under Ayushman scheme
What's the story
Over 650 private hospitals in Haryana have threatened to withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme. The Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Haryana chapter has warned that if pending dues of over ₹500 crore are not cleared by August 7, they will stop providing treatment under the scheme. The IMA has accused the state government of delayed payments, irregular deductions, and administrative apathy.
Financial impact
Systemic breakdown in AB-PMJAY administration
The IMA has highlighted a systemic breakdown in the administration of the AB-PMJAY scheme. It said since April, hospitals have only received 10-15% of their billed amounts, putting immense financial strain on them. The key grievances include heavy deductions in claim settlements and bureaucratic delays. Dr. Mahaveer Jain of IMA Haryana said Ayushman cards were issued to five lakh people in the state, but payments have stopped since March.
Operational challenges
Smaller hospitals hit hardest
Dr. Kuldeep Mangla, Secretary of IMA Panchkula, said smaller hospitals are particularly affected by these issues. He said bills are delayed for up to six months and there are arbitrary deductions. "Unlike big hospitals, we don't have alternate sources of revenue," he added. This situation has left many smaller hospitals considering shutting down or looking for other work due to financial strain from delayed payments and arbitrary deductions.
Government response
Health minister assures payment clearance
Haryana Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao has assured that the government is committed to settling all dues at the earliest. She said instructions for the release of payments have already been issued. However, hospitals remain skeptical due to repeated delays and unmet promises from earlier meetings with CM Nayab Saini. Dr. Aarti Sahu of IMA reiterated that while AB-PMJAY is vital for low-income patients, the financial burden on hospitals is unsustainable without timely reimbursements.