COVID-19 precautions: IMA issues new guidelines on masks, public gatherings

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 22, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Indian reported 145 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued an advisory in view of keeping an impending COVID-19 outbreak at bay. It appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior without any delay. The top doctors' body urged people to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing, and avoid gatherings. It also requested the government to increase its preparedness for any circumstance as seen in 2021.

Why does this story matter?

The rise of COVID-19 cases in neighboring China has brought the Indian government to its toes.

Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7—believed to be driving the current spurt of cases in China—were reported in India on Wednesday.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with experts on Wednesday, saying that the pandemic wasn't yet over and people must get vaccinated and wear masks.

The complete advisory issued by IMA

Will manage any eventuality 'as done in past': IMA

The IMA informed that nearly 5.37 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours from Brazil, Japan, South Korea, and the US. India saw 145 new cases during this period, including the cases of BF.7 sub-variant, of which three were detected in Gujarat and one in Odisha. It asserted that India would be able to manage any eventuality.

No lockdown on the cards

It earlier said that no lockdown would be imposed in the country, as 95% of the population had been vaccinated. It stressed the importance of T-3 in India—testing, treating, and tracing. Emergency meetings will also be held in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The prices of medicines like paracetamol, amoxicillin, and rabeprazole—used in treating coronavirus—would reportedly fall.