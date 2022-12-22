India

COVID-19 precautions return to Parliament as speakers, MPs mask up

COVID-19 precautions return to Parliament as speakers, MPs mask up

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 22, 2022, 03:28 pm 2 min read

Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7—believed to be driving the current spurt of COVID-19 cases in China—were reported in India on Wednesday

Amid a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases, especially in neighboring China, the mask mandate was reimposed in Parliament on Thursday. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with some MPs, were seen wearing masks as Parliament proceedings were underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review India's COVID-19 situation on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

The Health Ministry on Wednesday advised people to wear masks in crowded places as COVID-19 cases are rising in China.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya issued letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to ensure the following of COVID-19 protocols at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen said no circular was issued in Parliament for wearing masks or taking preventive measures.

Pictures of MPs wearing masks

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wear a mask as the proceedings of Parliament begin today. A few MPs also mask-up. pic.twitter.com/LVABlV3jwZ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Masks made available for MPs at gates

Birla advised MPs to wear masks and spread awareness about the virus, in view of the previous trends, and informed them that masks were made available for them at the gates. The Central government urged people to get vaccinated and spread awareness about COVID-19-appropriate behavior. It also announced that people arriving from other countries would be subjected to random sample testing at airports.

No lockdown on the cards: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that no lockdown would be imposed in the country, as 95% of the population has been vaccinated. It stressed the importance of T-3—testing, treating, and tracing. Emergency meetings will also be held in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, prices of medicines like paracetamol, amoxicillin, and rabeprazole would reportedly fall in the coming days.

131 new cases reported on Wednesday

Earlier on Wednesday, NITI Aayog's member VK Paul, who heads the national task force on COVID-19, said that there was no need to panic and adequate tests were being done. He said that there was no change in the guidelines for international air travel. India's total COVID-19 tally rose to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 new cases, while active cases fell to 3,408.