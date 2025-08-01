A robot in China is now pursuing PhD. Say what!
What's the story
China's first humanoid robot, Xueba 01, has been accepted into a PhD program in drama and film studies at Shanghai Theatre Academy (STA), one of China's leading arts institutions. The robot was officially admitted to the program during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Developed by the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology in collaboration with DroidUp Robotics, Xueba 01 stands at 1.75m tall and weighs around 30kg.
Robot's personality
The robot can physically interact with people
Xueba 01, whose name is derived from a popular Chinese slang term for a straight-A student, has already made headlines by winning third place in the world's first humanoid half-marathon. Wearing glasses, a shirt, and trousers, Xueba 01 physically interacts with humans in Mandarin. It even has a sense of humor, as it responded to criticism about its acceptance into the PhD program by saying, "I will work hard."
Scenario
Xueba 01 may join the campus next month
Xueba 01 is set to begin a four‑year doctorate in drama and film with a focus on traditional Chinese opera, and is expected to join the campus on September 14. The robot has already received a virtual student ID and will be mentored by renowned Shanghai artist and professor Yang Qingqing. It will study artistic disciplines such as stage performance, scriptwriting, and set design, alongside technical fields. The robot will take classes and rehearse operas alongside fellow PhD students.
Online reaction
The acceptance has sparked a debate on social media
The acceptance of Xueba 01 into a PhD program has sparked a debate on social media. While some users are excited about this milestone in robotics and AI, others have questioned the decision. The robot's creators are likely interested in exploring the potential implications of its participation in the program.