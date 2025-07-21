Typhoon Wipha grounds 400 flights; batters Hong Kong, southern China

Typhoon Wipha has wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and southern China , canceling over 400 flights and forcing hundreds into shelters. The storm made landfall in Taishan city, Guangdong province, around 6:00pm (local time) after staying offshore for most of the day. It weakened to a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 108 kph (108km/h).

Weather alert Trees fell in Zhuhai and other cities The Hong Kong Observatory issued a hurricane signal No. 10, its highest warning, as the storm passed just south of the city with maximum sustained winds of 140kph (140km/h). The high winds caused trees to fall in Zhuhai and other cities along China's southern coast. In Hong Kong itself, over 450 reports of fallen trees were received by authorities.

Travel disruption More than 250 people took refuge in public shelters The storm also disrupted air and rail travel in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macao. High-speed train services were suspended as airports in these regions canceled or postponed all daytime flights. The Hong Kong government reported that 26 people sought medical treatment at public hospitals due to storm-related injuries, while more than 250 took refuge in public shelters.

Storm trajectory Typhoon Wipha expected to make landfall on China's coast After passing over Hong Kong, Typhoon Wipha moved toward Macao and Zhuhai. It is expected to make landfall on China's coast late Sunday and reach Vietnam later this week. The storm had earlier passed over the Philippines as a tropical storm, intensifying seasonal monsoon rains there. In the northern Cagayan province of the Philippines, at least one villager died due to flooding caused by Wipha.