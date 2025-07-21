Typhoon Wipha grounds 400 flights; batters Hong Kong, southern China
What's the story
Typhoon Wipha has wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and southern China, canceling over 400 flights and forcing hundreds into shelters. The storm made landfall in Taishan city, Guangdong province, around 6:00pm (local time) after staying offshore for most of the day. It weakened to a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 108 kph (108km/h).
Weather alert
The Hong Kong Observatory issued a hurricane signal No. 10, its highest warning, as the storm passed just south of the city with maximum sustained winds of 140kph (140km/h). The high winds caused trees to fall in Zhuhai and other cities along China's southern coast. In Hong Kong itself, over 450 reports of fallen trees were received by authorities.
Travel disruption
The storm also disrupted air and rail travel in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macao. High-speed train services were suspended as airports in these regions canceled or postponed all daytime flights. The Hong Kong government reported that 26 people sought medical treatment at public hospitals due to storm-related injuries, while more than 250 took refuge in public shelters.
Storm trajectory
After passing over Hong Kong, Typhoon Wipha moved toward Macao and Zhuhai. It is expected to make landfall on China's coast late Sunday and reach Vietnam later this week. The storm had earlier passed over the Philippines as a tropical storm, intensifying seasonal monsoon rains there. In the northern Cagayan province of the Philippines, at least one villager died due to flooding caused by Wipha.
Regional impact
The storm has affected over 370,000 people in the Philippines, with 43,000 fleeing to emergency shelters or relatives' homes due to flooding and landslides and very strong winds. Over 400 houses were damaged in the country, according to officials. Meanwhile, South Korea has witnessed five days of torrential rain, leaving 14 dead and 12 missing.