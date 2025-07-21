Rahul Gandhi claims he was gagged as Parliament session begins 

The first day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament was marred by chaos, adjournments, and walkouts. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha despite being the Leader of the Opposition. "Defense minister and others from the government are allowed to speak, but opposition leaders are not allowed," Gandhi told reporters after the house was adjourned. He also claimed that PM Narendra Modi "ran out of the House in a second."

Session disruption Lok Sabha adjourned twice The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice after the opposition demanded an immediate discussion on "Operation Sindoor." In the Lok Sabha, opposition leaders raised slogans and protested in the Well of the House. The speaker said a discussion would be held only after Question Hour, leading to further chaos. When proceedings resumed after an adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged opposition members to raise their demands at Monday's Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Discussion promise What Rajnath Singh said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also assured opposition MPs that the government was ready for a detailed discussion on any issue approved by the Speaker. "The government is willing to discuss any topic the opposition wishes. Whatever time they need, the government is ready to answer all their questions," he said. However, the opposition continued sloganeering, prompting the Speaker to instruct them to "go outside the House for sloganeering" and adjourn the session.