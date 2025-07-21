BJP MLA's son accused of raping woman after promising marriage 

The victim, a 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra , alleged that Prateek raped her several times in private hotels in Bengaluru , Latur (Maharashtra), and Shirdi. She claimed he threatened to call off their wedding whenever she refused to have sex with him. The complaint also stated that on one occasion, Prateek forced the victim to inflict a wound on her forearm as proof of love.

Wedding refusal

When victim's family tried to finalize wedding date

The victim's family tried to finalize the wedding date on July 5, 2025, but were allegedly turned away by Prateek and his father. They were reportedly told, "We won't marry your daughter. Do whatever you want." Despite several attempts by the victim's family to finalize the marriage, they were met with outright rejection. An FIR has been registered against Prateek based on the victim's complaint. The case has been filed under sections of rape, criminal intimidation, and assault.