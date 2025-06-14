BCCI forms committee to draft guidelines for crowd management
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a three-member committee to draft guidelines aimed at preventing tragedies like the recent stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The incident claimed the lives of 11 fans during celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win.
The committee, led by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, also includes Vice-President Rajiv Shukla and Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.
Official statement
BCCI yet to issue official statement on stampede
The BCCI has not yet issued an official statement on the stampede that took place on June 4.
A huge crowd had gathered to celebrate and catch a glimpse of the RCB team with their IPL trophy during a victory parade at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Following this tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered Bengaluru police to arrest officials from RCB and DNA Entertainment and launch an investigation into what led to this unfortunate event.
Legal action
Arrests made in connection with stampede
On June 6, Bengaluru police arrested RCB's Head of Marketing and Revenue Nikhil Sosale along with two officials from DNA. They were all granted bail on June 13.
Two senior officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, have resigned from their posts citing "moral responsibility" for the stampede.
Future plans
BCCI forms 'Umpire Coaches's working group
As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI's Apex Council also decided to form a Working Group of five 'Umpire Coaches' to oversee umpire development and improve their on-field performance.
All these 'Umpire Coaches' must have international umpiring experience and be former umpires themselves.
The council also approved the venues for India's upcoming white-ball home series against New Zealand, scheduled for early 2026.
BCCI
Indian cricket domestic structure changed by the BCCI
The BCCI also made key changes to the Indian domestic season from the 2025/26 season and has also announced the schedule for the forthcoming season.
As per Cricbuzz, some of these changes include the Duleep Trophy reverting to zonal teams. Teams will be selected by the zonal selectors, from last year's format of the four Indian offshoot teams.
Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy only one team will be promoted/relegated from the Plate and Elite Groups respectively.