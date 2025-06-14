What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a three-member committee to draft guidelines aimed at preventing tragedies like the recent stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The incident claimed the lives of 11 fans during celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win.

The committee, led by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, also includes Vice-President Rajiv Shukla and Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.