What's the story

Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikhil Sosale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Head of Marketing and Revenue. The arrest was made at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Three other individuals from DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. were also detained by the police.

The action comes after the tragic death of 11 people in a stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations on June 2.