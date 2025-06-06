RCB's Head of Marketing arrested at Bengaluru airport after stampede
What's the story
Bengaluru Police have arrested Nikhil Sosale, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Head of Marketing and Revenue. The arrest was made at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
Three other individuals from DNA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. were also detained by the police.
The action comes after the tragic death of 11 people in a stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 victory celebrations on June 2.
Official directives
Arrests made after CM orders action against officials
The arrests were ordered by Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also suspended several top police officials in the wake of the incident.
The suspended officials include Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Additional Commissioner (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, and DCP (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar.
The decision to arrest RCB and DNA officials was made after an FIR was registered against them for culpable homicide among other serious offenses.
Investigation initiated
Judicial commission to probe incident
CM Siddaramaiah has also ordered a one-man judicial commission, led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, to probe the incident. The commission has been directed to submit its report within 30 days.
Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against RCB and DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd under various charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others among others.
Official response
RCB released a statement expressing condolences
In the wake of the stampede, RCB released a statement expressing its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.
The team said it was "deeply saddened by this tragic incident" and extended its "heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected."
The statement also said, "We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation and will continue to do so."
Support
RCB announce ₹10 lakh support for families
RCB have announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 people who lost their lives.
Along with the financial support, RCB also announced the establishment of a fund called 'RCB Cares.'
The fund is meant to assist fans who were injured in this tragic incident.
"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," read the statement from RCB.