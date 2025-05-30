What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) have made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time since 2016.

The team defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 by a whopping eight wickets in Mullanpur on Thursday.

RCB's bowlers put up a stellar performance, restricting PBKS to a mere 101 runs. Their batters later chased down the target in just 10 overs.

Meanwhile, here we look at the top three fastest chases of 100-plus targets in IPL history.