Decoding the fastest 100+ run chases in IPL history
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) have made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time since 2016.
The team defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 by a whopping eight wickets in Mullanpur on Thursday.
RCB's bowlers put up a stellar performance, restricting PBKS to a mere 101 runs. Their batters later chased down the target in just 10 overs.
Meanwhile, here we look at the top three fastest chases of 100-plus targets in IPL history.
#3
10.1 overs - KKR vs CSK, Chennai, 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) delivered a statement performance by crushing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier this season.
Chasing 104, KKR made it look like a walk in the park as Sunil Narine (44 off 18) went berserk in the powerplay.
Quinton de Kock (23 off 16) supported him well. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (20* off 17) and Rinku Singh (15* off 12) added the finishing touches as KKR (107/2) prevailed in 10.1 overs.
#2
10.0 overs - RCB vs PBKS
RCB are next on this list, having accomplished the 102-run target in just 10 overs in the aforementioned game.
Phil Salt starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls.
Virat Kohli (12), Mayank Agarwal (19), and Rajat Patidar (15*) were the other contributors for RCB.
Earlier in the game, Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood took three wickets each for the Challengers.
#1
9.4 overs - SRH vs LSG, 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pulled off one of the greatest full-game chases in IPL history by demolishing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad last year.
Chasing 166, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma showed no mercy, adding 107 runs in the first six overs.
This is the second-highest powerplay score to date. Both batters returned unbeaten as SRH (167/0) crossed the line in just 9.4 overs.
While Head scored 89* from 30 balls, Abhishek made his presence felt with a 28-ball 75*.
#1
9.4 overs - RCB vs KKR, 2015
In a rain-affected IPL 2015 match in Bengaluru, RCB (115/3) chased down a revised target of 112 runs against KKR in just 9.4 overs.
The DLS conditions gave RCB only 10 overs to chase the target and they went all guns blazing.
Virat Kohli (34 off 20) played a captain's knock while Chris Gayle (21 off 9) led an aggressive assault.
Mandeep Singh finished it off with a brilliant 18-ball 45*.