May 28, 202512:06 am

What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants finished their IPL 2025 campaign with an unfortunate defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Super Giants lost even after scoring 227/3, with Rishabh Pant slamming a ton.

However, magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal sealed the run-chase.

RCB, who registered their highest successful run-chase, will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.