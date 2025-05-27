IPL 2025: RCB enter Q1 with their highest successful run-chase
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants finished their IPL 2025 campaign with an unfortunate defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Super Giants lost even after scoring 227/3, with Rishabh Pant slamming a ton.
However, magnificent knocks from Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, and Mayank Agarwal sealed the run-chase.
RCB, who registered their highest successful run-chase, will now face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.
LSG innings
LSG ride on Pant special
Despite losing Matthew Breetzke early, LSG had an ideal start after electing to field.
For the next 13 overs, Pant and Mitchell Marsh hammered the RCB bowlers. They added 152 runs before Marsh departed.
Pant held his end and raced to an incredible ton. He did the bulk of scoring as the Super Giants reached 227/3 in 20 overs.
RCB innings
RCB accelerate in middle overs to get home
RCB had an even remarkable start, with Philip Salt and Kohli adding 61 runs in the Powerplay.
Although Salt departed, Kohli formed a mini-partnership with Rajat Patidar (14). However, William ORourke sent Patidar and Liam Livingstone back on successive balls.
Mayank and Jitesh defied odds to take RCB past 200. A captain's knock from Jitesh helped RCB get home in 18.4 overs.
Kohli
Kohli shines in another run-chase
Kohli shone for RCB in another run-chase. He consistently found the gaps with his traditional strokes throughout his knock.
RCB, who were down to 90/3, got past 120 with Kohli's 30-ball 54. Mayank Agarwal duly supported him with his counter-attack.
Avesh Khan dismissed Kohli in the 12th over. His knock was laced with 10 fours.
Milestone
Kohli scripts history with 9,000 T20 runs for RCB
With another special knock, Kohli has added another feather to his cap.
Kohli is now the only player with 9,000 runs for a team in T20 cricket (RCB).
No other player even has over 7,000 T20 runs for a team. Rohit Sharma follows Kohli with 6,060 runs for Mumbai Indians.
Notably, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history.
Information
Most fifties in IPL history
Kohli's knock saw him unlock another achievement. He now has the most half-centuries in IPL history (63). The RCB batter went past David Warner, who has tallied 62 fifties so far. Overall, Kohli owns 71 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.
Information
Kohli in run-chases
Kohli has been pivotal to RCB's success in IPL 2025. As per Cricbuzz, his scores in the run-chases read 59* (36) vs KKR, 62* (45) vs RR, 73* (54) vs PBKS, 51 (47) vs DC, 43 (25) vs SRH, and 54 (30) vs LSG.
Pant
Pant slams unbeaten 118
Pant promoted himself in the batting order after RCB elected to field. He came in after LSG lost Breetzke.
The LSG captain displayed his attacking from the outset, finding successive boundaries. He duly found support from Marsh.
Pant, who continued his onslaught, reached his century off 54 balls in the 18th over.
He slammed an unbeaten 118 (61) with 11 fours and 8 sixes.
Information
Fastest IPL ton for LSG batter
Pant now has a century for two different franchises in the IPL. His only other century came for Delhi Capitals in the 2018. As per Cricbuzz, Pant's 54-ball ton is now the fastest for an LSG batter in the tournament.
Information
Other notable feats for Pant
Pant has become the fifth batter with multiple IPL centuries at Number 3 or lower in IPL history. He became the fifth batter to have struck a century for LSG in the tournament.
Aggregate runs
600-plus runs in most seasons
Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. In 13 matches, he has raced to 602 runs at a strike rate of 147-plus.
According to Cricbuzz, this became the fifth season wherein Kohli crossed the 600-run mark (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024, and 2025). No other batter has done so more often.
Rahul follows Kohli with four such seasons (2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022).
Marsh
Another fifty for Marsh
Marsh played another impactful knock, this time at home. The Aussie batter joined forces with Pant.
Marsh, who took some to settle down, broke loose following the Powerplay. He added a century stand with Pant before falling to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Marsh eventually slammed a 37-ball 67 (4 fours and 5 sixes). This was his seventh fifty-plus score of IPL 2025.
Milestone
Most runs for LSG in a season
Marsh now has the most runs for an LSG player in an IPL season. He surpassed Rahul's previous record of 616 runs in 2022.
Marsh, who played as a specialist batter, amassed 627 runs from 13 games at an average of 48.23. His strike rate reads 163.70.
Marsh is one of only two overseas players with a century in IPL 2025 so far.
Information
Second-highest partnership for LSG
Pant and Marsh added 152 runs, the second-highest partnership for LSG for any wicket, as per Cricbuzz. The highest such partnership is an unbeaten 210 between Rahul and Quinton de Kock against KKR in 2022.
Information
Wins in all seven away games
It is worth noting that RCB are the first side to win all seven of their away games in an IPL season. They finished the league stage with nine wins from 14 games. RCB will face PBKS in Qualifier 1.
Information
RCB's highest successful run-chase
As mentioned, RCB registered their highest successful run-chase in IPL history. The previous highest target chased down by RCB was 204 against PBKS in 2010 in Bengaluru. Overall, only PBKS (262/2) and SRH (247/2) are ahead of RCB in terms of run-chases.