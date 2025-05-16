Narine has dismissed Virat Kohli four times in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine, two of the biggest stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will go head-to-head in Match 58 of the 2025 IPL between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.
Both players have been pivotal to their teams' successes over the years.
Let's have a look at how they have fared against each other.
Kohli vs Narine
Kohli's struggle against Narine
Kohli has faced Narine 17 times in IPL history, with the mystery spinner having his wicket four times.
Despite scoring a total of 136 runs against him, Kohli's strike rate in these encounters is a modest 105.42.
The tally includes 10 fours and a couple of maximums.
It must be noted that no spinner has trapped Kohli as many or more times in IPL.
Stats
Kohli's impressive record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Kohli has played quite a few monumental knocks at RCB's home ground (M. Chinnaswamy Stadium).
The star batter has hammered 3,202 IPL runs at the venue at 40.02. His strike rate reads 143.58 (100s: 4, 50s: 24).
Across 12 innings against KKR at home, Kohli mustered 437 runs at 48.55 (50s: 5).
Narine hasn't been able to dismiss Kohli once across six IPL meetings in Chinnaswamy.
The batter has scored 61 off 47 balls in this regard.
More numbers
Narine's poor returns at Chinnaswamy
Many spinners have not fared well at the Chinnaswamy owing to the stadium's small dimensions.
Narine is among them, having bagged just five wickets from 10 games at an economy of 8.17.
Overall, he has claimed 27 wickets across 22 IPL games against RCB at a fine economy of 6.69.
Meanwhile, Kohli's record against KKR reads 1,021 runs from 35 games.
His batting average and strike-rate against the Knight Riders are 40.84 and 133.63, respectively (100s: 1, 50s: 7).
Stats
Their season and overall numbers
Kohli has been on a roll this season, scoring 505 runs from 11 matches at 63.12. The tally includes seven fifties.
The leading run-getter in IPL history overall boasts 8,509 runs at an average of 39.57. His strike rate reads 132.60.
He has hammered eight tons and 62 fifties in the competition.
In IPL 2025, Narine has managed 10 wickets across 11 games at a decent economy of 7.53.
Overall, he has scalped 190 IPL wickets (ER: 6.77).