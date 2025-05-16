What's the story

Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine, two of the biggest stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will go head-to-head in Match 58 of the 2025 IPL between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.

Both players have been pivotal to their teams' successes over the years.

Let's have a look at how they have fared against each other.