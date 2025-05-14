England's Archer, Curran and Overton won't feature in IPL remainder
What's the story
The Indian Premier League 2025 season has seen the early exit of three England players.
Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton will not return to India for the remainder of the tournament.
Their respective franchises and an official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the decision.
Notably, the IPL was suspended earlier due to escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
It's set to resume from May 17 onward after a ceasefire between the two nations was agreed.
Player status
ECB official clarifies player movements
As per Cricbuzz, an ECB official clarified that while some England players are returning to fulfill their league commitments, others have opted out.
This was corroborated by the franchises of the respective players.
Archer's franchise, Rajasthan Royals, stated that he will not be returning due to an injury and not because they are out of playoff contention.
Player arrivals
New arrivals to IPL
On a positive note, Englishmen Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell are expected to arrive in India soon to fulfill their IPL commitments.
Buttler and Jacks are set to land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, while Livingstone is believed to be en route to Bengaluru.
However, the status of RCB opener Phil Salt remains uncertain at this time.
Franchise response
CSK and RR's stance on player departures
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed Curran and Overton won't be returning and they don't intend to look for temporary replacements for the England players.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) stressed that Archer's departure is due to an injury, not because they are out of playoff contention.
"It is not a case of not being willing because we are out of reckoning for playoffs. He is nurturing an injury and we are prioritizing his fitness," an RR official said to Cricbuzz.
Future commitments
IPL playoffs and ODI squad announcement
The IPL playoffs will begin on May 29 with the final on June 3.
The ECB announced Archer, Bethell, Buttler, Jacks, and Overton have been named in the ODI squad, led by Harry Brook, for three ODIs against West Indies on May 29, June 1 and June 3.
This means the players won't be available for the IPL playoffs as they will return to England after IPL's league stage ends on May 27.
Information
Moeen Ali undecided on his IPL return
Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders, is apparently undecided whether to come back or not. He is expected to clarify his stance in the next 24 hours. KKR have a minimal chance of making it to the playoffs with 2 games in hand.