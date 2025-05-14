What's the story

The Indian Premier League 2025 season has seen the early exit of three England players.

Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Jamie Overton will not return to India for the remainder of the tournament.

Their respective franchises and an official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the decision.

Notably, the IPL was suspended earlier due to escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

It's set to resume from May 17 onward after a ceasefire between the two nations was agreed.