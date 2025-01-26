What's the story

Brydon Carse has defended his teammate Jofra Archer after the latter had a torrid time in the 2nd T20I against India.

Archer leaked a whopping 60 runs in four overs as England failed to defend their total of 165 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, January 25.

Notably, Tilak Varma particularly targeted Archer in the second innings, smashing him for four sixes during a nail-biting chase in Chennai.