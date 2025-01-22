Top 5 run-scorers in India vs England T20Is
What's the story
The India-England rivalry in T20I cricket has transformed into a riveting exhibition of batting talent in the last 18 years.
The contest has been defined by audacious stroke play from both sides ever since they first met in 2007.
As the two sides gear up for a five-T20I series in India, let's look at the top five run-scorers from these exhilarating clashes.
#5
Eoin Morgan - 347 runs
Former England captain Eoin Morgan occupies the fifth spot with 347 runs in just 14 T20I innings against India.
He scored these runs between 2011 and 2021, averaging a commendable 26.69 with an impressive strike rate of 141.63, as per ESPNcricinfo.
This is slightly above his overall career T20I strike rate of 136.17.
Morgan's memorable performances include two half-centuries, one a match-winning 71 off just 31 balls in Birmingham in September 2014.
#4
Jason Roy - 356 runs
Dashing opener Jason Roy has scored 356 runs from 15 innings against Team India at an average of 23.73.
He is one of the leading six-hitters (20 maximums) in India-England T20I matches as the batter's strike rate is a solid 131.85.
Roy's best against India came in July 2018 at Bristol's County Ground when he belted a quickfire half-century, scoring 67 runs off just 31 balls.
#3
Rohit Sharma - 467 run
Former Indian T20I captain Rohit Sharma has scored 467 runs against England at a phenomenal average of nearly 36. His strike rate is an astonishing 139.82.
Rohit's best was in July 2018 in Bristol when he scored an unbeaten century off just 56 balls with 11 boundaries and five sixes, helping India clinch the series.
He also starred in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinals with a match-winning knock of 57 off just 39 balls.
#2
Jos Buttler - 498 runs
Current England captain Jos Buttler has amassed 498 runs against Indian bowlers in 19 T20I innings (22 matches).
He has an average of 33.20 and a blistering strike rate of 145.61.
Buttler is also the leading six-hitter in India vs England matches with 21 maximums.
His most memorable knock was a match-winning 80 off just 49 balls against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals at Adelaide Oval.
#1
Virat Kohli - 648 runs
Virat Kohli remains the highest run-maker in India vs England T20I matches even after nearly half-a-year from his format retirement.
The Indian run machine racked up 648 runs in just 21 innings at 38.11.
He also maintained a propelling strike rate of 135.
Notably, Virat Kohli made 231 of those runs in a single five-match home series from early 2021, composing three half-centuries in the process and maintaining a strike rate of 147.13.