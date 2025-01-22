What's the story

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has achieved a major career milestone. Salah scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool in the club's latest Champions League encounter against French side Lille.

The feat has made Salah Liverpool's first player to score 50-plus European goals. In 380 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 233 goals (104 assists).

The landmark goal also proved instrumental in sending Liverpool through to the last 16 of the Champions League.