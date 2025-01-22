Mohamed Salah completes 50 European goals for Liverpool: Key stats
What's the story
Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has achieved a major career milestone. Salah scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool in the club's latest Champions League encounter against French side Lille.
The feat has made Salah Liverpool's first player to score 50-plus European goals. In 380 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah has raced to 233 goals (104 assists).
The landmark goal also proved instrumental in sending Liverpool through to the last 16 of the Champions League.
Season stats
Salah's impressive performance this season
Salah has been in phenomenal touch this season, having scored three Champions League goals and 22 goals in 31 matches in all competitions.
Apart from his goal-scoring ability, he has also assisted his teammates 17 times.
This takes his total goal involvement to an incredible 39, the most by any player in Europe's top five leagues.
Goal breakdown
Salah's 50th European goal: A closer look
Salah's 50th European goal for Liverpool came with a brilliant finish, after a brilliant pass from Curtis Jones.
He has now scored 20 Champions League goals at Anfield, with his overall tally including 44 Champions League goals, five Europa League goals last season, and one in Champions League qualifying.
This puts him alongside elite players like Sergio Aguero and Ruud van Nistelrooy who scored more goals at a venue in this competition for an English team.
Information
Liverpool maintain unbeaten run in Champions League
After 7 matchweeks, Liverpool have posted 7 wins. They have 21 points. The win saw Slot's men book a berth in the Round of 16 this season. The Reds have scored 15 goals in addition to conceding two.
Words
A talisman for the Reds
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler sang praises for the Egyptian. "He is a real talisman for Liverpool," said former Reds striker Robbie Fowler on Amazon Prime.
"He is a game winner. He is very comfortable in front of goal. He is one of those players that if he misses a chance, he is not fazed because the next one he will score. We wax lyrical about Mohamed Salah and know what he is capable of," Fowler added.