Liverpool humbled Brentford 4-1 on matchday 25 of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League leaders Liverpool humble Brentford 4-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:16 pm Feb 17, 202408:16 pm

What's the story Liverpool humbled Brentford 4-1 on matchday 25 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Liverpool went ahead with a Darwin Nunez goal in the 35th minute. Alexis Mac Allister scored the second goal in the 55th minute before Mohamed Salah added a third. Brentford pulled one goal back through Ivan Toney. Liverpool saw Cody Gakpo score in the 86th minute. Here's more.

Next Article

Duo

Nunez and Mac Allister reach 18 Premier League goals each

Playing his 53rd Premier League match, Nunez scored his 18th goal (A10). In the ongoing season, Nunez has slammed nine goals (A7). Overall, he has 28 goals in 79 appearances for Liverpool across competitions. Former Brighton midfielder Mac Allister scored his 18th Premier League goal, including his second for Liverpool. Gakpo scored his 11th goal. He has three league goals this season.

Salah

Salah produces the goods for Liverpool

Making his 252nd Premier League appearance, Salah scored his 154th goal. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, Salah has hit 15 goals. For the seventh successive season in Liverpool colors, Salah has smashed 15-plus league goals in a campaign. He has 152 league goals for the Reds and 205 in all competitions. Salah has 19 goals this season from 28 matches.

Assists

A tale of assists for the Reds

Diogo Jota assisted Nunez for the opener. Former Wolves player Jota now owns registered his 17th assist, including three this season. Salah assisted Mac Allister to clock his 68th Premier League assist, including nine this season. Gakpo claimed his 5th Premier League assist. Luis Diaz, who assisted Gakpo for the fourth, has 8 league assists from 54 appearances, including three this campaign.

Do you know?

A unique record for substitutes Salah and Gakpo

As per Opta, through Salah and Gakpo, Liverpool have become just the second team in Premier League history to have two substitutes both score and assist in a single game after Arsenal versus Fulham in October 2018 (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Aaron Ramsey).

Information

Salah enters record books

Salah has now both scored and assisted in 30 different Premier League games (4th-highest). He is only behind Wayne Rooney (36), Thierry Henry (32) and Alan Shearer (31) in the competition's history.

Numbers

Match stats and points table

Both sides clocked 15 shots each. Brentford had six shots on target to Liverpool's 8. Liverpool clocked 63% ball possession and had an 82% pass accuracy. Liverpool will spend another weekend at the top of the standings. Jurgen Klopp's men have 57 points from 25 matches (W17 D6 L2). Liverpool have now scored the most goals this season, (59). Brentford are 14th (L13).

#BRELIV

How did the match pan out?

Nunez's lovely dink finish set the visitors up and running. Having struggled to match Brentford's intensity early on, the Reds gained control in the first half. Liverpool suffered two injuries as Curtis Jones and Jota had to be substituted. Salah's superb ball into the box saw Mac Allister make it 2-0. Salah and Gakpo scored for the Reds with one Brentford goal in between.