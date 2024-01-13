Premier League 2023-24, Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0: Key stats



Cole Palmer scored for Chelsea

Cole Palmer scored for Chelsea (Photo credit: X/@CFC)

A penalty in additional minutes of half-time saw Chelsea beat Fulham 1-0 on matchday 21 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Cole Palmer handed Chelsea all three points with his penalty. The result sees Chelsea topple Manchester United to move eighth in the points table based on goal difference. The Blues collected their ninth win of the season. Here are the stats.

Match stats and points table

Chelsea clocked 17 attempts to Fulham's 12. Chelsea had four shots on target compared to Chelsea's three. Chelsea managed 56% possession with a passing accuracy of 83%. Chelsea now have 31 points from 21 matches (W9 D4 L8). They have scored 35 goals, besides letting in 21. Meanwhile, Fulham are 13th, registering their 11th loss of the campaign.

Chelsea claimed a third successive win

Raheem Sterling was caught by Issa Diop inside the penalty area before Palmer dispatched the spot-kick, sending Fulham keeper Bernd Leno the wrong way. Palmer smashed his ninth goal since joining Chelsea in August. Midfielder Conor Gallagher almost added a late second as his shot hit the post. Chelsea didn't allow Fulham the freedom and got the job done.

Key records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Chelsea are unbeaten at home against Fulham in the Premier League (P17 DW11 D6). This was Chelsea's fifth Premier League win out of nine matches since December (5/9). The Cottagers have now each of their last 5 away matches. For the first time in December 2018, Chelsea have failed to score in three successive away league matches.

Unique records for the Blues

As per Squawka, Sterling has won 26 penalties in the Premier League. This is at least three more than any other player in the competition's history. Chelsea have won eight penalties this season while Sterling has won three himself.