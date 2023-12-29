Premier League 2023-24, West Ham stun Arsenal 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:14 am Dec 29, 202304:14 am

West Ham United picked up another massive win (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

West Ham United picked up another massive win against a big side in the Premier League 2023-24 season. After downing Manchester United 2-0 on matchday 18, West Ham stunned Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates. With this result, the Hammers have now claimed three successive league victories, keeping a clean sheet in each of these matches West Ham are flying at the moment. Here's more.

West Ham are the in-form side in the Premier League

Since a 3-2 defeat against Brentford on November 4, West Ham have claimed six wins from eight matches (D1 L1). David Moyes's men drew 1-1 versus Crystal Palace and suffered a 5-0 defeat against Fulham in this period. West Ham have beaten Nottingham Forest, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves, Manchester United, and Arsenal. West Ham picked up their 10th league win and are sixth.

Match stats and points table

Arsenal had a string of chances as they clocked 30 shots. However, only eight shots were on target for the Gunners. West Ham clocked only six attempts with just three shots on target. Arsenal had 75% ball possession and a 90% pass accuracy. Arsenal suffered a third league defeat this season and remain second. West Ham have raced to 33 points from 19 games.

How did the match pan out?

West Ham put their bodies on the line and defended valiantly as Arsenal faltered upfront. Tomas Soucek scored from Jarrod Bowen's cutback. However, there was drama as the ball had potentially gone out of play in the build-up. Not enough evidence for VAR meant the goal stood. Former Arsenal center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in a corner. Said Benrahma missed a penalty late on.

Massive records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Arsenal had 77 touches in the opposition box; the most on record (since 2008-09) in a single Premier League match for a team who ended up without scoring. West Ham boss Moyes earned his first-ever away win against Arsenal in all competitions. Notably, it was his 23rd attempt (D4 L18). Before this, Arsenal were unbeaten in 13 home league matches.

Rare feats registered by the Hammers

Arsenal have lost to West Ham twice this season (also Carabao Cup). For the first time since 2006-07, West Ham have gone on to beat the Gunners twice in a season. Meanwhile, this was West Ham's maiden away league win over Arsenal since August 2015.