Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool stun Fulham 4-3 at Anfield: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:02 pm Dec 03, 202310:02 pm

Liverpool sealed a dramatic seven-goal thriller at Anfield (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Liverpool came from behind to earn a dramatic 4-3 versus Fulham on matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Liverpool went ahead with Bernd Leno's own goal. Harry Wilson equalized immediately. Alexis Mac Allister handed Liverpool the lead but goals from Kenny Tete and Bobby De Cordova-Reid had Fulham ahead. Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored late on.

Contrasting records for the two teams

As per Opta, Liverpool have lost one of their last 11 Premier League matches against Fulham (W8 D2). For the first time in the Premier League, Fulham scored more than one goal versus Liverpool at Anfield. The Reds have lost just one of their last 49 matches in the Premier League at Anfield (W38 D10). Fulham are winless in seven successive away league matches.

Unique records for the Reds

Liverpool both scored and conceded two-plus goals in the first half of a Premier League encounter at Anfield since September 2020 versus Leeds United. Meanwhile, Cordova-Reid's 80th-minute goal was the latest Liverpool have ever fallen behind in a Premier League match that they went on to win. Liverpool are unbeaten at home this season across competitions (11 matches). They have scored 35 goals.

Match stats and points table

Liverpool had 26 attempts with 12 shots on target. Fulham had five shots on target from nine attempts. The Reds had a 62% ball possession and an 81% pass accuracy. Liverpool have risen to second for now. They have 31 points from 14 matches and are two behind leaders Arsenal (33). Fulham are 14th with 15 points. They suffered a seventh league defeat.

How did the match pan out?

Alexander-Arnold's free-kick ricocheted off the crossbar and went in off Fulham keeper Leno. Wilson equalized four minutes later before Mac Allister restored Liverpool's lead with a stunning long-range strike. Tete made it 2-2 in first-half injury time before Cordova-Reid headed the Cottagers into the lead in the 80th minute. However, midfielder Endo and then Alexander-Arnold completed the turnaround for the hosts.