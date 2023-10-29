Premier League 2023-24, Erling Haaland floors Manchester United: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 10:59 pm Oct 29, 202310:59 pm

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City earned a 3-0 win over Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City earned a 3-0 win over Manchester United on matchday 10 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Sunday at Old Trafford. City claimed the Manchester derby in style as Haaland put them ahead with a penalty in the 26th minute. In the 49th minute, Haaland found the net once again before City added a third.

A solid 3-0 win for City in the derby

Rasmus Hojlund gave away a needless penalty by pushing Rodri when United were defending a set piece. VAR had a look and asked the referee to view the same on the monitor. Ederson made a superb save to deny United an equalizer before Andre Onana thwarted City. Haaland scored early on in the second half before making an assist for Phil Foden.

Man United suffer a fifth league defeat this season

United have now suffered five defeats this season from 10 matches (W5). Erik ten Hag's United remain eighth on the table. City are level on points with Arsenal but are separated on goal difference. City claimed their eighth win (L2).

Haaland races to 65 goals for Man City

Haaland has got to 11 goals in the Premier League 2023-24 season from 10 games, taking his overall tally to 47 since joining City last year. He has raced to nine assists. He has 13 goals in all competitions this season, racing to 65 for City overall in 68 matches. Haaland has scored five Manchester derby goals in the Premier League (matches 3).

Bragging rights for City in the Manchester derby

As per Opta, Manchester City claimed their ninth away win in the Premier League at Old Trafford, more than any other side. Seven of their nine wins have come in the last 13 visits. Since the start of 2011-12, City have won 14 of the 25 league matches against United (D3 L8).

Key numbers for Silva and Foden

Bernardo Silva has provided more Premier League assists against Manchester United (5) than any other player since the start of the 2016/17 season. He now has 35 Premier League assists. Meanwhile, Foden scored his 37th Premier League goal, including a second this season.