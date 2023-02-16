Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City overcome Arsenal 3-1: Key stats

The result sees Arsenal drop down to second behind City (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal were beaten by reigning champions Manchester City at the Emirates. The result sees Arsenal drop down to second behind City on basis of goal difference. Kevin De Bruyne scored the opener for City after Takehiro Tomiyasu made an awful backpass. Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal, slotting home a penalty. Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland gave City more joy.

City claim a solid win versus Arsenal

Arsenal were the brighter side before a mistake cost them dearly with Tomiyasu's poor backpass seeing KDB react quickly to take a one-time shot past Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal were rewarded a penalty after Ederson clashed with Eddie Nketiah and Saka converted with finesse. City had a penalty ruled out by VAR and Ramsdale made some quality saves before Grealish and Haaland delivered.

PL 2022-23: City go top of the pile

Man City are now top of the PL 2022-23 standings on basis of goal difference. City's goal difference reads +36 whereas Arsenal have +26. City have played a game more than the Gunners as both sides are on 51 points with Manchester United in third.

De Bruyne keeps shining versus Arsenal

Playing his 232nd Premier League match, Belgian ace De Bruyne netted his 61st goal, besides racing to 98 assists. De Bruyne has taken his PL 2022-23 goals involvement to 16 (G4 A12). Overall, KDB has 90 goals for City across competitions in 337 appearances. As per Opta, De Bruyne has scored six league goals against Arsenal, his most against any opponent in his career.

Key numbers for Gundogan, Grealish, and Saka

Gundogan made his 15th PL assist, including three in the ongoing season. Grealish scored his 21st Premier League goal, including three this season. Saka has raced to 25 PL goals in 119 appearances, including 8 this season. As per Opta, Saka is the first player to score in back-to-back PL appearances against reigning champion sides for Arsenal since Robin van Persie in January 2012.

Haaland equals Aguero's record

Haaland now has 26 Premier League goals this season. It's the joint-most by a Manchester City player in a single campaign in the competition, alongside Sergio Aguero in 2014-15. Overall, the youngster has raced to 32 goals for Man City in all competitions this season.

Man City make history versus Arsenal

As per William Hill, City are the first-ever side to win seven consecutive away games against Arsenal. Guardiola has now faced Mikel Arteta six times in the Premier League since his assistant left to become Arsenal's manager. Guardiola owns a perfect 6-0 record. In these six games, City have scored 15 goals, besides conceding just two goals.

Unique records for Arsenal and City

Arsenal have lost their last 11 PL games against Manchester City. It's their longest losing run against an opponent in their league history. City had just 36% possession; the lowest in a league game for a team managed by Guardiola in his top-flight managerial career.