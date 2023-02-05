Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 38: A look at his notable records

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 38: A look at his notable records

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 05, 2023, 01:01 pm 3 min read

Ronaldo has over 700 career club goals

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The Al-Nassr forward is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. The Portuguese international has continued to script several top-notch records and is going strong. An unstoppable force, Ronaldo is highly respectable for his sheer dedication and hard work. Here we look at the notable records of Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has over 700 career club goals

Ronaldo has scored 702 career club goals in 954 matches. In a glittering career, Ronaldo has played for five clubs. He played 31 games for Sporting, scoring five goals. He represented Manchester United across two stints and amassed 145 goals in 346 games. CR7 registered 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid. For Italian champions Juventus, Ronaldo has 101 goals in 134 games.

Most goals in international football

In September 2021, Ronaldo surpassed Iran's Ali Daei to become the highest goal-scorer in international football. The former attained this feat in a 2-1 win against the Republic of Ireland in a crucial World Cup qualifying match. The veteran forward has registered 118 goals for Portugal in 196 games. Daei scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

20-plus goals in 15 consecutive seasons

Ronaldo has amassed 20-plus goals for 15 consecutive seasons in club football. From 2006-07 onward, Ronaldo scored 20-plus goals leading till the 2020-21 season. He has scored 40-plus goals in a season on nine occasions, including eight successive times for Real Madrid. Meanwhile, his most prolific season (club and country) was in 2011-12, where he scored a staggering 69 goals.

A look at his achievements

Ronaldo has won numerous career titles at club level. Notably, he has won five UEFA Champions League honors. He has won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy. Ronaldo owns as many as five Ballon d'Or honors. Other notable awards include: FIFA World Player of the Year (2008), FIFA Puskas Award (2009), and best player awards in Serie A, Premier League, and La Liga.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in a record-breaking deal in December last year. The Portugal ace left Manchester United to join forces with the Arabian giants for a contract until 2025. Ronaldo ended his second stint with United through a mutual agreement earlier. Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi, with 27 trophies in all competitions to date.

Ronaldo hasn't been at his best

Ronaldo has looked like a shadow of himself in the 2022-23 season. He missed the pre-season training due to personal issues. Ronaldo managed three goals and two assists in 16 appearances for United. The tally includes a solitary goal in the Premier League in 10 appearances. In the Europa League, Ronaldo scored twice, including a penalty. Ronaldo recently scored his maiden goal for Al-Nassr.