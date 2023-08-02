Top four contenders in the Premier League 2023-24 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 02, 2023 | 01:52 pm 3 min read

Manchester City have won the last three Premier League titles (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

The Premier League 2023-24 season is all set to start on August 11. While the narrative has changed in recent years due to Manchester City's monopoly, other teams are looking to improve their roster to challenge Pep Guardiola's men. Teams like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool will be wanting to pose a threat. We decode the teams who can finish in the top four.

Manchester City have won the title in last three seasons

Manchester City have won the Premier League in the last three seasons. Last season they even bagged the treble by winning the UEFA Champions League. Despite losing Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, Guardiola knows he has ideal replacements to fill the void. City are well sorted in terms of depth and will once again look to dominate the league and stay above the rest.

Arsenal can challenge City under Arteta

Mikel Arteta almost created history last season but Arsenal faltered at the business end of the season and finished second. The Gunners, even with many issues, played an attractive brand of football and challenged City well. This season, they have already signed forward Kai Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice, and defender Jurrien Timber to solidify areas. Arsenal can challenge City this time under Arteta.

Rejuvenated Manchester United will want to better themselves

Erik ten Hag helped Manchester United get back to the Champions League after finishing third. United are behind both City and Arsenal at the moment but the Dutchman is building the squad well which looks in better shape. United have addressed the goalkeeping issue and the arrival of forward Rosmus Hojlund has settled nerves. Another top four is what will be a primary target.

A new-look Liverpool under the dynamic Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have seen Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson leave Anfield, while new stars like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined the club. Liverpool are still in search of players to bolster the squad. After missing a top-four berth last season, the Reds under Jurgen Klopp need to find their rhythm with a new-look squad from the onset.

Can Chelsea fight under Mauricio Pochettino?

Chelsea struggled last season and finished eighth in the Premier League. But with Mauricio Pochettino's return to the Premier League, the Blues are hoping to bounce back quickly. A massive squad overhaul has happened at Chelsea with a major chunk of players leaving. Chelsea are focused on young players with long-term vision. It would be difficult for the Blues to gain a top-four place.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United can be the dark horses

Tottenham will look to punch above their weight under new manager Ange Postecoglou. They have also announced the arrival of James Maddison. However, their fortunes will also rely heavily on Harry Kane's future. Meanwhile, Newcastle United finished fourth last season and will look to improve on that this time. They have signed players like Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes to bolster their ranks.

