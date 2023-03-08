Sports

Chelsea overcome Dortmund to reach Champions League 2022-23 quarters: Stats

Chelsea won 2-1 on aggregate versus Dortmund (Source: Twitter/@ChelseaFC)

Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season after overcoming Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling put the Blues ahead in the first half before Kai Havertz scored from a penalty retake in the second half. Chelsea won 2-1 on aggregate as Dortmund were sent packing.

How did the match pan out?

In an interesting first half, Havertz hit the post and had a goal ruled out. In the 43rd minute, Ben Chilwell's squared ball saw Sterling score in his second attempt. In the 2nd half, VAR deemed Marius Wolf to have handled the ball. Havertz hit the post from the penalty spot but it was retaken due to encroachment. Dortmund applied pressure but couldn't deliver.

Key stats registered by Sterling and Havertz

As per Opta, since his debut in the competition back in September 2014, Sterling (44) has been involved in more Champions League goals than any other Englishman (27 goals, 17 assists). Sterling scored his 7th goal for Chelsea since joining them in the summer. Havertz netted his 7th goal this season and 30 overall for the Blues. He also netted his 6th UCL goal.

Sublime Benfica reach last eight in style

Benfica hammered Club Brugge 5-1 in the second leg to win 7-1 on aggregate. Goncalo Ramos scored a brace and provided an assist. He set up Fernandes da Silva's opener on the night. Joao Mario and David Neres added more for the Portuguese side. Bjorn Meijer managed a consolation goal at the death.

Key records for Benfica duo Mario and Ramos

As per Squawka, Mario is the first Benfica player to score in five consecutive UCL/European Cup matches since Eusebio. Ramos became the youngest-ever Portuguese player to score two goals in a Champions League knockout stage game (21y 260d). He is also the first Benfica player to be involved in 3 goals in a UCL game since 2010.

Ramos scripts history

As per Opta, at 21 years and 260 days, Ramos has become the youngest Benfica player to both score and assist in a single Champions League game in the 21st century.

Raheem!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Top English scorers in the Champions League:



⚽️3⃣0⃣ Wayne Rooney

⚽️2⃣7⃣ Raheem Sterling

⚽️2⃣4⃣ Paul Scholes

⚽️2⃣3⃣ Frank Lampard

⚽️2⃣1⃣ Steven Gerrard

⚽️2⃣1⃣ Harry Kane#UCL pic.twitter.com/VoQ8hlYAVC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 7, 2023