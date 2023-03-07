Sports

Tahlia McGrath slams the highest score of Women's Premier League

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 07, 2023, 11:17 pm 2 min read

A 90*-run knock by Tahlia McGrath went in vain (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Capitals successfully defended 211/4 with a concerted bowling effort. A 90*-run knock by Tahlia McGrath went in vain. However, she now has the highest score in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

A phenomenal knock by McGrath

McGrath was the lone warrior for UP in the chase. She came to the middle when they were tottering on 31/2. McGrath started with a cautious approach but had to attack as she ran out of partners. The right-handed batter kept attacking till the end, having slammed an unbeaten 90 off 50 balls (11 fours and 4 sixes).

Highest individual score in WPL

McGrath has become the first batter to touch the 90-run mark in the WPL. She now has the highest individual score, having surpassed a 45-ball 84 by Shafali Verma against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

A look at the match's summary

Just like their tournament opener, DCW openers Meg Lanning and Shafali came out all guns blazing after UPW elected to field. The duo shared a 67-run stand before Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen guided the Capitals past 200 (211/4). McGrath added a valuable 90* for UP, but they fell short (169/5). Jonassen took three wickets for DCW.