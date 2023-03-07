Tahlia McGrath slams the highest score of Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Capitals successfully defended 211/4 with a concerted bowling effort. A 90*-run knock by Tahlia McGrath went in vain. However, she now has the highest score in the tournament. Here are the key stats.
A phenomenal knock by McGrath
McGrath was the lone warrior for UP in the chase. She came to the middle when they were tottering on 31/2. McGrath started with a cautious approach but had to attack as she ran out of partners. The right-handed batter kept attacking till the end, having slammed an unbeaten 90 off 50 balls (11 fours and 4 sixes).
Highest individual score in WPL
McGrath has become the first batter to touch the 90-run mark in the WPL. She now has the highest individual score, having surpassed a 45-ball 84 by Shafali Verma against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.
A look at the match's summary
Just like their tournament opener, DCW openers Meg Lanning and Shafali came out all guns blazing after UPW elected to field. The duo shared a 67-run stand before Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and Jess Jonassen guided the Capitals past 200 (211/4). McGrath added a valuable 90* for UP, but they fell short (169/5). Jonassen took three wickets for DCW.