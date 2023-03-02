Sports

WPL 2023: Australia's Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023: Australia's Meg Lanning to lead Delhi Capitals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 02, 2023, 12:51 pm 3 min read

Lanning averages over 36 in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Meg Lanning has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). One of the most successful skippers in women's cricket, Lanning recently led Australia to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa. She would now look to emulate her success in DC colors. Meanwhile, India's Jemimah Rodrigues will be her deputy.

Second-highest run-getter in Women's T20Is

Lanning is the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is, having scored 3,405 runs in 132 WT20Is at 36.61 (100s: 2, 50s: 15). Only NZ's Suzie Bates (3,820) is ahead of her. While Lanning is among the only six players with multiple WT20I tons, her tally of 17 fifty-plus scores is the joint-fifth-highest for any player in the format. Meanwhile, 133* reads Lanning's highest score.

A massive feat for Lanning

Lanning attained another massive feat in this year's Women's T20 WC final. She became the first-ever player (man or woman) to have led a side in 100 T20Is. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is her closest rival with 96 matches. Among men, former Australian batter Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining a side in most T20Is. He guided the Aussies in 76 T20Is.

Five ICC titles as captain

Lanning is the only skipper across men's and women's cricket to clinch five ICC titles as skipper. Under her leadership, Australia lifted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. Last year, she guided the Aussies to the ODI World Cup glory. With Australia's win in the 2023 T20 WC, Lanning overtook Ricky Ponting, who owns four such titles.

Jemimah Rodrigues named vice-captain

Meanwhile, India's batting sensation Rodrigues will be Lanning's deputy at DC. The 22-year-old, India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, made her WT20I debut in 2018 (against South Africa Women in Potchefstroom). In a career spanning over four years, Rodrigues has slammed 1,704 runs from 80 matches at an average of 29.98. The tally includes a strike rate of 114.20.

A look at Delhi Capitals squad

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (Captain), Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris, Aparna Mondal, Jemimah Rodrigues (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp.

WPL 2023: A look at the key details

The inaugural WPL will witness a total of 20 league matches being played in a span of 23 days. DC will kick-start their campaign against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 5. There will be two playoff matches - the Eliminator (on March 24) and the final (on March 26). Notably, the two stadiums in Mumbai will host 11 matches each.