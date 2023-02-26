Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Beth Mooney scripts these records

Women's T20 World Cup: Beth Mooney scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 26, 2023, 08:44 pm 2 min read

Mooney is first-ever player to score two fifties in the T20 World Cup finals

Australia racked up 156/6 against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at Newlands, Cape Town. Opener Beth Mooney (74*) struck for the Aussies, having slammed a defiant half-century. She started watchfully but accelerated during the middle overs. During the match, she became the first-ever player to score two fifties in the T20 World Cup finals.

Mooney slams her 18th WT20I fifty

Mooney struggled to get going in the Powerplay. The South Africans guarded the off-side field to restrict her strokes. However, the left-handed batter punished the Proteas bowlers in the middle overs. Mooney raced to her 18th WT20I half-century in the 18th over off 44 balls. She finished with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 1 six.

Mooney enters record books

As stated, Mooney has become the first-ever player to score two fifties in the T20 World Cup finals. Her unbeaten 78(54) against India Women in the 2020 final guided Australia to glory. Australia Women won the match by 85 runs, having successfully defended 184/4. Interestingly, Mooney was adjudged the Player of the Tournament back then (most runs).

Third-highest individual score in Women's T20 WC final

Mooney's unbeaten 74 against South Africa is now the third-highest individual score in a Women's T20 World Cup final. Notably, Mooney occupies the top spot on this list (78* against India Women, 2020 final).

Third Australian woman with 2,300 T20I runs

Mooney became the third Australian woman to have touched the 2,300-run mark in T20Is. She has raced to 2,350 runs from 83 WT20Is at a remarkable average of 40.51. The tally includes a strike rate of 124.60. Mooney is only behind Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy in terms of runs. Notably, Lanning became the first Australian and second overall woman with 3,400 T20I runs.

Mooney aces T20I finals

Mooney has been on a roll for Australia in their last four T20I finals. Her scores read 74* (2023 T20 WC), 61 (2022 CWG final), 62 (2022 ODI WC final), and 78* (2020 T20 WC final).