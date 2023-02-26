Sports

Women's T20 WC final: Australia compile 156/6 against South Africa

Marizanne Kapp took two wickets for South Africa (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia racked up 156/6 against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final at Newlands, Cape Town. Opener Beth Mooney (74*) struck for the Aussies, having slammed a defiant half-century. Ashleigh Gardner excelled in the middle order with a brisk knock. Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp took two wickets for SA. Shabnim Ismail delivered in the death overs, taking two wickets.

Australia manage 36/1 in Powerplay

Australia Women were off to a productive start after electing to bat first. However, the South Africans managed to restrict the flow of runs from Alyssa Healy and Mooney. Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ismail, Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka delivered for SA in the first six overs. The Aussies managed just 36/1 in the Powerplay. Notably, Ismail bowled a maiden over to Mooney (6th).

Mooney script history!

Mooney struggled to get going in the Powerplay. The South Africans guarded the off-side field to restrict her strokes. However, the left-handed batter punished the Proteas bowlers in the middle overs. Mooney raced to her 18th WT20I half-century in the 18th over off 44 balls. She has become the first-ever player to score two fifties in the T20 World Cup finals.

Gardner's assault brings Australia back

Top-order batter Gardner launched a timely counter-attack after the dismissal of Healy. The former played in an attacking manner, playing all her strokes. Gardner added 46 runs for the second wicket along with Mooney, who remained watchful. Spinner Chloe Tryon dismissed Gardner in the 12th over. The latter finished with 29 off 21 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes).

First-ever player to captain in 100 T20Is

Lanning has become the first-ever player (man or woman) to have led a side in 100 T20Is. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is her closest rival with 96 matches. Among men, former Australian batter Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining a side in most T20Is. He guided the Aussies in 76 T20Is and finished with a win percentage of 55.47 as captain.

A look at the notable records

Lanning and Healy have become the only players to feature in 10 T20I finals. Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, and Harmanpreet follow the Australian duo with eight finals. GS Lakshmi, the match referee, is the first Indian official in a Women's T20 World Cup final. She was also the match referee in the World Cup final last year.

Australia eye their sixth WT20 WC title

Australia have reached their seventh final in the Women's T20 World Cup. They were the runners-up in the 2016 edition when West Indies lifted the trophy. Meanwhile, Australia won the title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. On the other hand, South Africa have qualified for their first-ever World Cup final (men or women).