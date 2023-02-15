Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Meg Lanning becomes the leading run-getter

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 15, 2023, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Lanning averages over 40 in WT20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian skipper Meg Lanning added another feather to her already-illustrious hat during her side's clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The veteran batter scored an unbeaten 49-ball 48 (4 fours) as the Aussies thumped Bangladesh by eight wickets. During the contest, Lanning became the highest run-getter in Women's T20 World Cup history.

A calculative knock from Lanning

Chasing a paltry 108 at St George's Park in Gqeberha Date, Australia lost opener Beth Mooney (2) cheaply. Lanning arrived at number three and steadied the ship with Alyssa Healy (37). The duo added 69 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed. The Aussie skipper found another potent partner in Ashleigh Gardner (19*), with whom she recorded an unbeaten 33-run fourth-wicket stand.

Highest run-getter in WT20 WCs

As mentioned, Lanning is now the highest run-getter in WT20 WCs, having accumulated 932 runs in 31 games at 40.52 (50s: 4, 100s: 1). She displaced New Zealand's Suzie Bates (929) atop the list. With 844 runs, Healy trails Lanning among Aussie players. Notably, Lanning also owns the highest-individual score in the competition. She scored a 65-ball 126 against Ireland in the 2014 edition.

Second-highest run-getter in Women's T20Is

Meanwhile, Lanning is also the second-highest run-getter in WT20Is, having scored 3,345 runs in 128 WT20Is at 36.45 (100s: 2, 50s: 15). Only Bates (3,683) is ahead of her. While Lanning is among the only six players with multiple WT20I tons, her tally of 17 fifty-plus scores is the joint-fifth-highest for any player in the format. Meanwhile, 133* reads Lanning's highest score.

Most runs as captain

Lanning, during the contest, also became the player with the most WT20I runs as a skipper. She now owns 2,559 runs in 96 games in this regard at 42.65. Meanwhile, the Aussie displaced England's Charlotte Edwards (2,529) atop the list.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Gqeberha. The Aussie bowlers were brilliant in the powerplay as Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse. Skipper Nigar Sultana (57) helped Bangladesh post a somewhat respectable total (107/7). Georgia Wareham claimed a three-fer (3/20). In reply, Healy (37), Lanning (48*), and Ashleigh Gardner (19*) helped Australia cross the line in 18.2 overs.