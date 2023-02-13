Sports

WPL auction: MI pick Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs. 1.8 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 02:59 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet to play for MI

Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will serve Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The franchise had to slash a staggering Rs. 1.8 crore to bag Harmanpreet's services in the WPL 2023 auction. The veteran all-rounder is among the most sought-after players going around and hence, expectations are high from her. Here we look at her stellar stats.

Fourth-highest run-getter in WT20Is

With 2,956 runs in 147 games at 28.15, Harmanpreet is India's highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. The tally includes nine fifties and a ton as well. She stands fourth on the overall list. Meanwhile, the all-rounder, who bowls right-arm off-spin, also owns 32 wickets in the format. The most capped player in the format, Harmanpreet boasts a sensational economy rate of 6.27.

A look at her captaincy numbers

Harmanpreet, who leads the Indian team, is also expected to lead the Mumbai-based side. It is worth noting that the all-rounder is the third-most successful skipper in WT20Is, having guided the Women in Blue to 52 wins in 92 matches. Australia's Meg Lanning (71) and England's Charlotte Edwards (68) are the only other skippers with 50 or more wins in the format.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).