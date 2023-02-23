Sports

IPL 2023: Aiden Markram named captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 23, 2023, 11:27 am 3 min read

Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title

South African batter Aiden Markram has been named the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Hyderabad-based franchise announced the same on Thursday (February 23). The right-handed batter has been sensational in the 20-over format lately, and his numbers in IPL are impressive as well. Here we decode his stats in the 20-over format.

How he has fared in IPL

Markram, who made his IPL debut in 2021, has so far featured in 20 games. He has tallied 527 runs at a brilliant average of 40.54. His strike rate reads 134.1. The right-handed batter has so far smoked three fifties in IPL, with his highest score being 68*. Notably, Markram recently led Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SRH's sister franchise, to glory in the inaugural SA20.

His stint with SRH

After serving Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his debut season, Markram went to SRH in the 2022 edition. The Orange Army splashed Rs. 2.6 crore to get the Proteas batter on board. The swashbuckler justified the decision by hammering 381 runs at 47.63. Markram, who majorly batted at number five, struck at 139.05. His efforts, however, didn't help SRH qualify for playoffs.

His run in SA20

As mentioned, Markram guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title. With 366 runs in 12 games at 33.27, Markram finished as the third-highest run-getter in the competition (SR: 127.97). He was also one of only three centurions in the competition as he struck a 58-ball 100 in the semi-final clash against Joburg Super Kings.

How he has fared in T20Is?

Markram has also made a significant mark in T20Is. The current fifth-ranked T20I batter debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. He has since bashed 879 runs in 31 games while averaging a laud-worthy 38.21. It is worth noting that the South African has struck at an eye-popping rate of 147.73. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).

His overall stats in T20 cricket

Markram currently owns 2,770 runs in 107 T20 games at 34.19. His strike rate reads 132.03. The tally includes 21 half-centuries besides a ton. Markram, who has also been a handy part-time off-spinner, has also scalped 26 wickets in the format at a stellar economy rate of 6.84. 3/21 read his best bowling figures.

IPL to get underway on March 31

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31 in the opening match of IPL 2023. Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet last year's finalists Rajasthan in their campaign opener on April 2. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all 10 teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.