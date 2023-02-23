Sports

UCL: Manchester City held by Leipzig, eye sixth straight quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 23, 2023, 11:04 am 2 min read

City have drawn their last two matches (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

RB Leipzig held Manchester City 1-1 in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday. A terrific goal by Riyad Mahrez gave City an early lead. Meanwhile, Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol scored the equalizer in the 70th minute. While City have drawn their last two matches, Leipzig's four-match winning streak (UCL) has been snapped. Here are the key stats.

Match stats and standings

City dominated the proceedings with 12 attempts and three shots on target. Leipzig managed four shots on target from seven attempts. City had 62% ball possession with a pass accuracy of 90%. They registered as many as 700 passes in the match. The two sides will now meet in the round of 16 second leg on March 15.

Mahrez attains this feat

As stated, Mahrez netted the only goal for City in the encounter. Jack Grealish played the ball for Mahrez to finish. As per Opta, he has become the fifth African player to score 20 goals at the Champions League. Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30), and Sadio Mane (27) are the others to have achieved this feat.

No subs for City

City did not introduce any substitutes in the match against Leipzig. According to Opta, they are the first side to do so in a Champions League game since Manchester United against Juventus in October 2018.

Another draw for City; Leipzig's unbeaten streak snapped

City have drawn their last two matches across competitions. They were held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest as they failed to return to the top of the Premier League 2022-23 season. On the other hand, Leipzig's four-match winning streak at the Champions League has been snapped. They had beaten Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid, and Celtic prior to this match.