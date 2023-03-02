Sports

IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav completes 100 wickets at home

Yadav averages 24.53 in home Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav added another feather to his hat in the ongoing third Test against Australia. He completed 100 Test wickets at home, becoming only the fifth Indian pacer to get the milestone. Yadav has truly been stupendous in Indian conditions. He claimed figures worth 3/12 in just five overs as Australia's first innings ended at 197. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Yadav belongs to a rare breed of pacers who have enjoyed bowling in sub-continent conditions.

His ability to extract reverse swing has been the major reason behind his success.

No other pacer besides Yadav could take a wicket in the first two innings of the ongoing Indore Test.

His stellar spell ignited a collapse as Australia lost their last six wickets inside 11 runs.

100 Test wickets in India

Yadav completed 100 wickets at home in 31 matches at an impressive average of 24.53. The tally includes two fifers and a match 10-wicket haul as well. Kapil Dev (209), Javagal Srinath (108), Zaheer Khan (104), and Ishant Sharma (104) are the other Indian pacers with 100 or more Test wickets in India. Yadav's bowling average at home is the best among the lot.

A 10-wicket haul at home

In 2018, Yadav returned with match figures of 10/133 versus West Indies in Hyderabad. Kapil (twice) and Srinath are the only other Indian pacers with 10-fers at home.

A look at his overall stats

Yadav has featured in a total of 55 Tests for India as of now. He has picked up 168 wickets at an average of 29.74, a tally that includes 3 five-fors and one haul of 10 wickets. He owns an economy of 3.51 and career-best match figures of 10/133. He is one of the only six Indian pacers with over 150 wickets in Tests.

How has the match proceeded?

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in Indore. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) bowled a stellar spell as the hosts were folded for 109. Australia, in reply, managed 197 with Usman Khawaja scoring 60 runs. The visitors hence earned a commendable lead of 88 runs. India are 2-0 up and are eyeing to seal the series with a win in Indore.