Jason Holder becomes second WI all-rounder with this double: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 02, 2023, 11:47 am 2 min read

Jason Holder accomplished the double of 2,500 runs and 150 wickets in Tests on Wednesday (March 1). He became only the second West Indies player after the legendary Gary Sobers to get the milestone. Holder dismissed South Africa's Keegan Petersen in the ongoing opening Test to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket. Here we look at his stats in whites.

Why does this story matter?

Though West Indies have struggled across formats in recent years, Holder has gone from strength to strength.

Besides being the leader of WI's pace attack, he has also been making significant contributions with the willow.

Holder is indeed one of the finest all-rounders going around in Test cricket.

India's Ravindra Jadeja and England's Ben Stokes are his contemporaries in this regard.

150 wickets for Holder!

Holder dismissed Petersen for seven in SA's second innings to complete 150 Test wickets. He became the 15th WI bowler to get the massive milestone. Among active Caribbean players, only Kemar Roach (256*) and Shannon Gabriel (163*) have pocketed more Test wickets than Holder. Standing in his 61st Test, Holders owns eight five-wicket hauls (10W: 1). His bowling average is just under 30.

How he has fared with the bat

With the willow, Holder has 2,626 runs at an impressive average of 28.86 in Tests. The tally includes 11 fifties and three tons. One of his centuries was even converted into a double-ton. Overall, Holder is WI's 29th highest run-getter in whites. Jermaine Blackwood (2,750), Darren Bravo (3,538), and Kraigg Brathwaite (5,314) are the ones with more Test runs among active WI players.

Holder joins Gary Sobers in an elite club

As mentioned, Sobers is the only other WI player with over 150 wickets and 2,500-plus runs in Tests. The WI legend finished his career with 8,032 runs at 57.78 and 235 wickets at 34.03 in 93 Tests. The tally includes 26 tons and six five-wicket hauls. SA's Jacques Kallis is the only other all-rounder with over 8,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests.

How has the Centurion Test proceeded?

South Africa posted 342 while batting first in Centurion, with opener Aiden Markram contributing 115 runs. Alzarri Joseph claimed a fifer. In reply, the visitors could only manage 212 as Raymon Reifer (62) scored the most for them. Anrich Nortje walked away with five wickets. At stumps on Day 2, the hosts were 49/4, having extended their lead to 179 runs.