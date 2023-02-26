Sports

Australia beat SA, win sixth Women's T20 World Cup title

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 26, 2023, 09:33 pm 4 min read

Australia had reached their seventh final in the Women's T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@cricketcomau)

Australia overcame South Africa to win the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Women in Yellow successfully defended 156/6 as Laura Wolvaardt's knock (61) went in vain. Beth Mooney laid the foundation for Australia's win with another scintillating knock in the final. Notably, Australia have won the Women's T20 World Cup title for the sixth time.

A look at the final's summary

Australia had a productive start after electing to bat first. However, SA restricted the flow of runs from Alyssa Healy and Mooney. Gardner launched a timely counter-attack after the dismissal of Healy. Mooney's unbeaten 74 powered Australia to 156/6. Meanwhile, Shabnim Ismail delivered in the death overs. Although SA lost successive wickets, Wolvaardt kept them alive. However, SA fell 19 runs short (137/6).

Six out of seven wins for Australia

Australia had reached their seventh final in the Women's T20 World Cup. They were the runners-up in the 2016 edition when West Indies lifted the trophy. Meanwhile, Australia won the title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. On the other hand, South Africa had qualified for their first-ever World Cup final (men or women).

First-ever player to captain in 100 T20Is

Lanning has become the first-ever player (man or woman) to have led a side in 100 T20Is. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur is her closest rival with 96 matches. Among men, former Australian batter Aaron Finch holds the record for captaining a side in most T20Is. He guided the Aussies in 76 T20Is and finished with a win percentage of 55.47 as captain.

Other notable records

Lanning and Healy have become the only players to feature in 10 T20I finals. Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, and Harmanpreet follow the Australian duo with eight finals. GS Lakshmi, the match referee, is the first Indian official in a Women's T20 World Cup final. She was also the match referee in the World Cup final last year.

Mooney slams her 18th WT20I fifty

Mooney struggled to get going in the Powerplay. The South Africans guarded the off-side field to restrict her strokes. However, the left-handed batter punished the Proteas bowlers in the middle overs. Mooney raced to her 18th WT20I half-century in the 18th over off 44 balls. She finished with an unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, a knock studded with 9 fours and 1 six.

Mooney enters record books

Mooney has become the first-ever player to score two fifties in the T20 World Cup finals. Her unbeaten 78(54) against India Women in the 2020 final guided Australia to glory. Australia Women won the match by 85 runs, having successfully defended 184/4. Interestingly, Mooney was adjudged the Player of the Tournament back then (most runs).

Third-highest individual score in Women's T20 WC final

Mooney's unbeaten 74 against South Africa is now the third-highest individual score in a Women's T20 World Cup final. Notably, Mooney occupies the top spot on this list (78* against India Women, 2020 final).

Mooney aces T20I finals

Mooney has been on a roll for Australia in their last four T20I finals. Her scores read 74* (2023 T20 WC), 61 (2022 CWG final), 62 (2022 ODI WC final), and 78* (2020 T20 WC final).

Most wickets in Women's T20 WC

Shabnim Ismail was the pick of South Africa's bowlers in the final. She took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs, including a maiden. In the process, Ismail became the leading wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup. She now has 43 wickets from 32 matches in the tournament at an average of 15.25. Ismail surpassed England's Anya Shrubsole (41) in this regard.

Wolvaardt attains this feat

SA were in the hunt throughout the chase despite losing wickets. Wolvaardt anchored with an astonishing knock. The South African opener slammed her seventh half-century in the format. However, Megan Schutt dismissed Wolvaardt for 61(48) in the 17th over. Notably, Wolvaardt is the first SA woman with a 50+ score in the semi-finals and finals of a Women's T20 WC (53 in semis).