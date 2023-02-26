Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea fall short against Spurs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 08:59 pm 2 min read

Chelsea lost 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday as the pressure on Graham Potter mounts with each passing week. After a goalless first half, Chelsea saw Oliver Skipp score a screamer against them before Harry Kane added Spurs' second in the 86th minute. Chelsea have won just two of their last 16 matches across competitions.

Chelsea's dismal run continues

Chelsea are winless in six successive matches in all competitions, losing three in succession. Since a 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on matchday six in the Champions League group stage, Chelsea have lost 10 matches out of 16 (D4 L2). In these 16 matches, Chelsea have managed just six goals. Chelsea have also scored just one goal in their last six games.

Chelsea suffer their 9th loss in PL 2022-23

Chelsea suffered their ninth loss in the PL 2022-23 season (W8 D7) and are placed 10th with 31 points. Spurs are fourth with 45 points from 25 games (W14 D3 L8). In terms of the match stats, Chelsea had 10 attempts with two shots on target. Spurs had three shots on target from 8 attempts. Chelsea had more ball possession (59%).

Kane scripts these numbers

Kane scored his 201st Premier League goal, including 18 this season. He has scored 268 goals for Spurs, including 20 this season. Kane is one of only two players to score 20+ goals in nine successive seasons across competitions for clubs in Europe's big-five leagues.

Records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Spurs have ended a run of eight PL matches without a win versus Chelsea (L6 D2). No side has scored fewer than Chelsea's six goals across their last 12 games in all competitions. Spurs have won three successive home league matches without conceding for the first time since April 2019.