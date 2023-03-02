Sports

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Visitors bowled out for 197

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Visitors bowled out for 197

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 02, 2023, 11:23 am 2 min read

Umesh took three wickets in the morning session (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have bowled out Australia for 197 in the first innings of the ongoing 3rd Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Australia, who resumed the day at 156/4, succumbed to the Indian bowlers in the first session on Day 2. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up Australia's lower order. The latter broke the crucial stand between Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green.

Umesh dismantles Australia

Umesh, who played a valiant cameo in the first innings, shone with the ball on Day 2. He struck in his very first over of the day to remove the dangerous Green. The Indian seamer then dismissed Mitchell Starc to get his second wicket. In his next over, Umesh got rid of Todd Murphy, thereby taking Australia's ninth wicket.

Another collapse for Australia

Australia suffered one of their worst collapses in Test history. They lost six wickets having added just 11 runs. Ashwin and Umesh scalped three wickets each. Alex Carey (3), Starc (1), Lyon (5), Murphy (0), and Matthew Kuhnemann (0) departed in single figures.

India had folded for 109

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in Indore. Australia's stand-in skipper Steven Smith didn't take long to introduce the spinners and the move paid massive dividends. India suffered a shocking batting collapse. Virat Kohli (22) and Shubman Gill (21) were the only ones to score over 20. Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16), Todd Murphy (1/23), and Nathan Lyon (3/35) shared wickets.

Jadeja takes four wickets

On the opening day, Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets, dismissing Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Steven Smith. He has now raced past 260 scalps (262). Jadeja became only the second Indian all-rounder to complete an international double of 5,000 runs and 500 wickets. Legend Kapil Dev is the only other Indian with over 5,000 runs and 500 wickets at the highest level.

Khawaja scored 60 for Australia

Usman Khawaja played a solid 60-run knock for Australia, having faced 147 balls. His knock was studded with 4 fours. Khawaja has now raced to 4,315 runs at 46.90. He slammed his 21st fifty. Khawaja was finally dismissed by Jadeja.