Dawid Malan's century helps England beat Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 02, 2023, 10:02 am 2 min read

Malan smoked his 4th ODI ton (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Dawid Malan smashed his fourth ODI century as England beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the opener of the three-match series. The southpaw batted with precision and scored an unbeaten 114 off 145 deliveries, a knock studded with eight boundaries and four maximums. His efforts helped the Brits chase down 210 on a tricky Dhaka surface. Here we look at Malan's stats.

A calculative knock from Malan

Chasing a paltry target, England suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 65/4. Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam were looking lethal. Malan led his side's fight back with a remarkable knock. Despite not getting much support from the other end, he kept the scorecard moving. His efforts helped England cross the line with eight balls to spare.

Highest ODI score by an England player in Bangladesh

Notably, Malan's 114* is now the highest ODI score by an England player on Bangladesh soil. Eoin Morgan (110*), Craig Kieswetter (107), and Ben Stokes (101) are the other Englishmen with ODI tons in the Asian nation.

A look at his ODI stats

Malan's maiden ODI ton was recorded in June last year, 125 vs Netherlands. Overall in ODIs, the 35-year-old has scored 758 runs in 16 games, with his average and strike rate being 63.17 and 94.16, respectively. Besides four tons, he also owns three ODI fifties (HS: 134). Alongside Jos Buttler, Malan is the only England batter to score a ton in all three formats.

How did the match pan out?

An impressive bowling performance by England saw the hosts get reduced to 106/4. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudullah then added a fifty-plus stand before departing. Bangladesh huffed and puffed their way to 209 in the end. For England, every bowler contributed with wickets. In response, England were 65/4. Malan kept batting and made sure he stayed till the end.