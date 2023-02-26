Sports

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Hosts fight after following on

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 11:08 am 2 min read

New Zealand showed some character in their second innings after being asked to follow on

New Zealand showed some character in their second innings after being asked to follow on by England on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve. NZ resumed the day on 138/7 after England managed 435/8d. NZ were bundled out for 209 and were asked to follow on. In the 2nd innings, NZ have managed 202/3 at stumps.

Summary of Day 3

NZ were shut down for 209 with Stuart Broad and James Anderson ending up with 7 wickets between them in the first innings. Hosts NZ needed to start well and the openers provided the stability. Conway and Latham were watchful, adding a valiant century-plus stand. However, England fought back, reducing NZ to 167/3. Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls are at the crease.

Openers show character for NZ

Devon Conway and Tom Latham added 149 runs for the first wicket. Conway was the first to depart, falling to Jack Leach in the 53rd over. Latham followed suit thereafter, being trapped LBW to Joe Root. What the two did was set up a base for the Kiwis. It was good to see the two players bat watchfully until England broke the resistance.

5,000 runs for Latham

Latham struck a superb 172-ball 83. He became the 7th NZ batter to hammer 5,000-plus runs. He has reached 5,038 runs at 41.63. He struck 11 fours in his knock of 83 before being dismissed by Joe Root. Latham brought up his 26th fifty. He also has 13 tons under his belt. Versus England, he hammered his 5th century, besides racing to 729 runs.

Conway brings up his 7th fifty

Conway hammered 61 from 155 balls. He perished to Jack Leach. His knock was laced with six fours and a six. Conway has now raced to 1,290 runs at an average of 51.60. He surpassed former NZ batter Jesse Ryder (1,269). Conway now has 597 runs versus England.