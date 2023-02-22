Sports

Alyssa Healy to captain UP Warriorz in WPL: Details here

Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy will captain UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 32-year-old is one of the biggest names in women's cricket. The maiden edition of WPL kickstarts on March 4. UP Warriorz will play their season opener against Gujarat Giants at DY Patil Stadium the next day. Here are more details.

Healy handed the captaincy reins

Healy is one of the six overseas picks for UP Warriorz. She was roped in by the franchise for a sum of Rs. 70 lakh. Interestingly, she was appointed captain ahead of ace Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. Healy-led Australia recently beat India 4-1 in a five-match series. She has also captained Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League.

A look at the UP squad

UP spent Rs. 12 crore to buy 16 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 10 Indian and six overseas players. Squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sherawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Simran Shaikh.

Healy's performance in the 2023 Women's T20 WC

Healy is Australia's leading run-getter in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has slammed 146 runs at an impressive average of 73.00 (SR: 124.78). Her scores read 55, 37, and 54*. She missed Australia's last group-stage game against South Africa due to a quad injury. She will be fit to feature in the first semi-final against India Women.

A look at Healy's achievements

Healy has racked up 2,446 runs in 139 WT20Is at an average and strike rate of 24.46 and 127.72, respectively (100s: 1, 50s: 14). She is a serial trophy winner, having won five T20 World Cups for Australia (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020). Besides, she was a part of the winning team in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

WPL 2023: A look at the key details

The inaugural WPL season will see a total of 20 league matches being played in a span of 23 days. There will be two playoff matches- the Eliminator (on March 24 at DY Patil) and the final (on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium). Notably, the two stadiums in Mumbai will host 11 matches each.

A look at the five teams

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Giants for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by MI owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of RCB bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Meanwhile, DC owners bagged the Delhi-based for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based UP Warriorz for Rs. 757 crore.

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians to play the opening match

Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will clash in the tournament opener. Besides, the T20 tournament will comprise a total of four double-headers. The afternoon games will start at 3:30 PM IST. Besides, all evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.