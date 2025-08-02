Haryana: CRPF jawan shot dead after dispute during Kanwar Yatra

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Krishan Kumar. The incident took place in Gohana town of Sonipat district, Haryana . Kumar was shot dead outside his home on July 28, days after a dispute with some participants of a Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar.

Investigation progress Dispute with youths in Haridwar during Kanwar Yatra Kumar, around 30 years old, was on a month-long leave from his posting in Chhattisgarh since July 16. He had gone to Haridwar for the Kanwar Yatra on July 22, where he had a dispute and a fight with some youths of his village. Inspector Lal Singh told PTI that this dispute was identified as the trigger point for the murder conspiracy against Kumar.

Expanded plot Accused planned to kill another villager too Police also told India Today TV that the accused had planned to kill another villager, Anand alias Pahiya, apart from Kumar. Late on Sunday night, some men from the village allegedly called Kumar out of his home around 1am. As he stepped outside, they shot him and fled. Family members heard gunshots and found him bleeding on the ground.

Suspect identification Three men from same village arrested Kumar's family has named three men from the same village—Ajay, Anand, and Nishant—as prime suspects in the murder. The police have formed four teams to investigate and nab those involved in this case. The three accused have been arrested; however, no further details about their arrest or motive beyond the earlier dispute have been disclosed by authorities.