What's the story

A 26-year-old model, Angel Gupta, and her lover, Manjeet Singh, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Singh's wife, Sunita.

A Delhi court found the couple guilty in the contract killing that happened in October 2018, calling it a "well-planned criminal conspiracy."

The court determined that Sunita was murdered entirely because she stood in the way of her husband and his lover's wish to be together.