Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma has intensified his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal for their unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River.

Contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Verma held a symbolic protest at Yamuna Ghat.

He even brought a life-size cut-out of Kejriwal with a message that read, "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena" ("I failed; don't vote for me").