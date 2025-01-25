Delhi polls: BJP's Verma dips Kejriwal's cutout in Yamuna
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma has intensified his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal for their unfulfilled promise of cleaning the Yamuna River.
Contesting from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Verma held a symbolic protest at Yamuna Ghat.
He even brought a life-size cut-out of Kejriwal with a message that read, "Main fail ho gaya, mujhe vote mat dena" ("I failed; don't vote for me").
Pollution solutions
Verma suggests measures to clean Yamuna
Verma also accused the AAP government of not doing anything to curb pollution in the river despite being in power for 11 years.
He said cleaning the Yamuna isn't "rocket science" and proposed measures like removing silt with machines and constructing sewerage and water treatment plants.
He likened the possible development of the Yamuna Riverfront to that of the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat.
Rally criticism
Adityanath accuses AAP of obstructing Delhi's development
Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took potshots at the AAP during a BJP rally in Delhi.
He accused the party of thwarting Delhi's development and enabling illegal colonies.
Adityanath alleged Kejriwal turned the Yamuna into a "dirty drain" and challenged him to bathe in it to prove his commitment to cleaning it.
Election focus
Yamuna pollution a key issue in upcoming elections
The pollution of Yamuna has emerged as a key issue in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.
The BJP has accused AAP of mismanaging cleanup efforts despite receiving a hefty amount from the central government.
Meanwhile, AAP has blamed the BJP-ruled Haryana government for adding to pollution by discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the river.
Election promises
Congress candidate criticizes BJP and AAP
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Alka Lamba slammed both the BJP and AAP for politicizing the matter. She assured Congress would clean the river if elected.
The election is likely to be a three-way contest between BJP's Parvesh Verma, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit in the New Delhi constituency.