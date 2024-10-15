Summarize Simplifying... In short Trinamool MP Gokhale has questioned the Indian government's protection of Lawrence Bishnoi, a criminal orchestrating crimes from jail.

Gokhale also raised concerns about the government's resistance to Bishnoi's transfer to other jails for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Canada alleges that Indian agents are collaborating with Bishnoi's gang, a claim that India strongly denies.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale's letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Who is protecting Lawrence Bishnoi? Trinamool MP to Center

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:05 pm Oct 15, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale has asked the Centre to clarify its position on the role and status of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This comes after Canada accused Indian agents of working with Bishnoi's gang to target pro-Khalistan elements. Gokhale said Bishnoi's involvement in the India-Canada dispute has become "murkier" after a report by The Washington Post.

Gangster's power

Bishnoi's alleged operations from jail raise questions

Bishnoi, who is serving time in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, reportedly continues to orchestrate murders and extortion in India and abroad. Gokhale asked how Bishnoi continues to wield such power from a Gujarat jail, asking "Who is protecting Lawrence Bishnoi and on whose orders is he working?" The MP also connected several high-profile killings to Bishnoi.

Transfer resistance

Gokhale questions government's opposition to Bishnoi's transfer

Further, Gokhale questioned why the Narendra Modi government is opposing efforts to shift Bishnoi to other jails outside of Gujarat for investigations into other cases. He also asked if Bishnoi was being "actively used" by the Modi government and given a "free hand intentionally." The MP said while the government is best equipped to answer Canada's claims, it must also clarify Bishnoi's role and status.

Alleged collaboration

Canada alleges Indian agents collaborated with Bishnoi's gang

The Washington Post reported that Bishnoi was discussed during a secret meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart. Canadian officials reportedly presented evidence that India had enlisted the Bishnoi gang's networks to execute Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and launch attacks on Sikh separatists. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) also claimed that Indian government 'agents' were working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror in Canada.

Allegations rejected

India rejects Canada's allegations of supporting criminal activity

India has strongly rejected what it calls "preposterous imputations," including those by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing New Delhi of "supporting criminal activity against Canadians" and "coercive behavior targeting South Asian Canadians." The External Affairs Ministry also rejected allegations that Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner, and five of his staff are 'persons of interest.' All six have been expelled by Canada for alleged non-cooperation in its investigation.