Grimes's mother accuses Musk of 'withholding children' from meeting great-grandmother

01:09 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Sandy Garossino, the mother of Canadian singer Grimes, has publicly accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of preventing Grimes-Musk's three children from visiting their dying great-grandmother. In a tweet directed at Musk, Garossino stated that her 93-year-old mother is in "end-of-life palliative care" and yearns to see her great-grandchildren "one last time." She also alleged that Musk was withholding the children and their necessary passport documents from Grimes.

Concerns raised over children's whereabouts during Musk's Paris trip

Garossino tweeted, "I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire (Elise Boucher-Grimes's real name)." She expressed concern about the whereabouts of the children, particularly during Musk's recent trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics with his and Grimes's 4-year-old son, X AE A-XII. She questioned, "Where are the other children, and with whom? They are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada."

Planned visit to great-grandmother abruptly canceled, claims Garossino

According to Garossino, the children's planned visit to their great-grandmother was abruptly canceled. She stated, "She was thrilled for the kids' planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled." "Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now." X AE A-XII aside, Musk-Grimes's other kids are Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno Mechanicus.

