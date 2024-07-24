In short Simplifying... In short After a 12-year hiatus, Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka is making a comeback to the Olympics.

Wawrinka, who won a gold medal in 2008 with Roger Federer, missed the 2016 and 2020 games due to injuries.

Now back in form, he's re-entered the top 50 and recently reached his first ATP final since 2019, marking his 70th Grand Slam participation.

Stan Wawrinka owns an Olympic gold (Image source: X/@atptour)

Stan Wawrinka makes Olympic return after 12 years: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 10:34 pm Jul 24, 202410:34 pm

What's the story Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka is set to feature in the Summer Olympics after 12 years. Wawrinka, who last competed at the 2012 London Olympics, missed the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Games with injuries. The 39-year-old will represent Switzerland in the tennis men's singles event in Paris. He was handed the Olympic berth as per the ITF Qualification System.

2008 Beijing Olympics: Gold medal in men's doubles

Wawrinka was on fire in 2008 as he entered the top 10 (ATP Rankings) for the first time. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he paired up with Swiss maestro Roger Federer in men's doubles. The Switzerland duo beat the American brothers Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan in the semi-finals. Wawrinka and Federer then beat Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson to secure the gold medal.

A forgettable campaign in London

Wawrinka had a forgettable campaign at the 2012 London Games. He suffered a first-round exit after losing the men's singles clash to eventual champion Andy Murray. Wawrinka and Federer were also knocked out in the second round of men's doubles.

Absence at Olympics

As mentioned, Wawrinka missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a back injury. His absence from the Olympics also extended to the 2020 Tokyo Games. His missed several tournaments that year owing to a left foot injury.

Wawrinka's rich vein of form

After over a decade, Wawrinka is set for what will be his final Olympics appearance, in Paris. The Swiss has made a comeback this year, having also re-entered the top 50. He reached his first ATP final since 2019, at the Croatia Open. Wawrinka also defeated Murray at 2024 Wimbledon, which marked his 70th Grand Slam participation.