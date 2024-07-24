In short Simplifying... In short Bilal has become the fastest seamer to reach 100 ODI wickets in just 49 matches, a record only surpassed by Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

He outpaced Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Australia's Mitchell Starc, who achieved the same feat in 51 and 52 matches respectively.

Bilal's achievement also marks him as the first player from Oman to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bilal Khan took 49 matches to complete 100 ODI wickets

A look at fastest pacers to 100 ODI wickets

By Parth Dhall 09:50 pm Jul 24, 202409:50 pm

What's the story Oman left-arm seamer Bilal Khan took three wickets against Namibia in the 2024 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter in Dundee. Bilal's three-wicket haul helped Oman restrict Namibia to 196/9 in 50 overs. With this, Bilal became the fastest-ever seamer to complete 100 wickets in ODI cricket in terms of matches taken. Here are the fastest seamers with this mark.

#1

Bilal Khan (Oman): 49 matches

As mentioned, Bilal is now the fastest seamer to 100 wickets in ODI cricket, achieving this in 49 matches. Overall, only Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (42 matches) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (44) are ahead of Bilal. As of now, the left-arm seamer has taken 101 wickets from 49 ODIs at an incredible average of 20.97. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers.

Information

Only fast bowler with this feat

Bilal is the only fast bowler to have taken 100 ODI wickets in less than 50 matches. He has also become the first player from Oman with 100 wickets in ODI cricket. Only one other Oman player has 50+ wickets in the format.

#2

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): 51 matches

In Dundee, Bilal surpassed Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi, who completed 100 ODI wickets in 51 matches. Shaheen has been Pakistan's mainstay fast bowler across formats. The left-arm pacers, who troubles the batters with his vicious swing and pace, owns 104 wickets from 53 games at an average of 23.94 so far. His tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls and 3 fifers.

#3

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 52 matches

Another left-arm pacer, Mitchell Starc occupies the third spot on this list. Like Shaheen, the Australian seamer has a knack for picking wickets his full-length in-swinging deliveries. Starc touched the 100-wicket mark in ODIs in 52 matches. As of now, he has snapped up 236 wickets in 121 ODIs at an average of 22.96. He owns as many as 9 five-wicket hauls.