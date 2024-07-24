Oman's Bilal Khan becomes fastest pacer to 100 ODI wickets
Oman pacer Bilal Khan took three wickets against Namibia in the 2024 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter in Dundee. The left-arm seamer's three-wicket haul restricted Namibia to 196/9 in 50 overs. With this, Bilal became the fastest-ever seamer to complete 100 wickets in ODI cricket (matches taken). Overall, he is the third-fastest bowler to this mark. Here are the key stats.
Bilal surpasses Shaheen Afridi
Bilal is now the fastest seamer to 100 wickets in ODI cricket, achieving this in 49 matches. He broke the record of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who touched the 100-wicket mark in his 51st encounter. Australian seamer Mitchell Starc occupies the third spot, having taken 52 matches for this. Overall, only Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (42 matches) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (44) are ahead of Bilal.
Bilal takes three wickets against Namibia
Bilal was the pick of Oman's bowlers in the match against Namibia. He took three wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. The Oman seamer dismissed Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinc in back-to-back overs. This brough Namibia down to 71/4. His final wicket came in the form of wicket-keeper JP Kotze.
Bilal owns 101 ODI wickets
Interestingly, Bilal made his ODI debut against the same opposition (Namibia) in the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division 2 final. As of now, the left-arm seamer has taken 101 wickets from 49 ODIs at an incredible average of 20.97. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. Bilal has an economy rate of 5.06 in the format.
Only Oman bowler with 100+ ODI wickets
Bilal has become the first player from Oman with 100 wickets in ODI cricket. It is worth noting that only one other Oman player has 50+ wickets in the format. Zeeshan Maqsood owns 56 scalps in ODIs.