In short Simplifying... In short Oman's Bilal Khan has set a new record in ODI cricket, becoming the fastest pacer to reach 100 wickets in just 49 matches, surpassing Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Australia's Mitchell Starc.

His achievement came during a match against Namibia, where he took three wickets, bringing his total to 101.

Notably, Bilal is the first player from Oman to reach this milestone, with an impressive average of 20.97 and an economy rate of 5.06. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bilal Khan completed 100 wickets in 49 ODIs (Image source: X/@TheOmanCricket)

Oman's Bilal Khan becomes fastest pacer to 100 ODI wickets

By Parth Dhall 09:32 pm Jul 24, 202409:32 pm

What's the story Oman pacer Bilal Khan took three wickets against Namibia in the 2024 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter in Dundee. The left-arm seamer's three-wicket haul restricted Namibia to 196/9 in 50 overs. With this, Bilal became the fastest-ever seamer to complete 100 wickets in ODI cricket (matches taken). Overall, he is the third-fastest bowler to this mark. Here are the key stats.

Record

Bilal surpasses Shaheen Afridi

Bilal is now the fastest seamer to 100 wickets in ODI cricket, achieving this in 49 matches. He broke the record of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who touched the 100-wicket mark in his 51st encounter. Australian seamer Mitchell Starc occupies the third spot, having taken 52 matches for this. Overall, only Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane (42 matches) and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (44) are ahead of Bilal.

Spell

Bilal takes three wickets against Namibia

Bilal was the pick of Oman's bowlers in the match against Namibia. He took three wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden. The Oman seamer dismissed Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and Jan Frylinc in back-to-back overs. This brough Namibia down to 71/4. His final wicket came in the form of wicket-keeper JP Kotze.

Career

Bilal owns 101 ODI wickets

Interestingly, Bilal made his ODI debut against the same opposition (Namibia) in the 2019 ICC World Cricket League Division 2 final. As of now, the left-arm seamer has taken 101 wickets from 49 ODIs at an incredible average of 20.97. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers. Bilal has an economy rate of 5.06 in the format.

Information

Only Oman bowler with 100+ ODI wickets

Bilal has become the first player from Oman with 100 wickets in ODI cricket. It is worth noting that only one other Oman player has 50+ wickets in the format. Zeeshan Maqsood owns 56 scalps in ODIs.