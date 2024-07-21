In short Simplifying... In short In her 114th match, Deepti Sharma became the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, matching England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Ellyse Perry with 126 wickets each.

This achievement came during a game where India, bolstered by strong performances from Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur, dominated UAE.

Despite a valiant effort from UAE's Esha Rohit Oza and Kavisha Egodage, India emerged victorious. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deepti Sharma shone versus UAE (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma becomes joint-third-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:48 pm Jul 21, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for her side versus the United Arab Emirates in the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 match on Sunday in Dambulla. The off-spinner, who sent back Samaira Dharnidharka and Heena Hotchandani, claimed 2/23 in her four overs as UAE could only manage 123/7 while chasing 202. Deepti is now the joint-third-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is.

Tally

Deepti races to 126 wickets

Playing her 114th match, Deepti owns 126 wickets at 19. Her economy rate is 6.01. She went wicket-less in her only previous outing against UAE. As per ESPNcricinfo, at 38 neutral venue matches, Deepti owns 43 scalps (ER: 5.62). 21 of her scalps have come in the Women's T20 Asia Cup (ER: 4.06). Notably, Deepti recorded 3/20 in India's opener against Pakistan.

Elite list

Deepti joins these names

With this two-wicket haul, Deepti equaled England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Ellyse Perry in terms of WT20I wickets (126 each). Only Nida Dar (140) and Megan Schutt﻿ (136) are ahead of the trio. Meanwhile, Dar (26) and Bangladesh's Rumana Ahmed (23) are the only bowlers with more Women's Asia Cup T20 wickets than Deepti. The all-rounder also boasts 1,020 WT20I runs at 23.72.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Riding on fifties from Richa Ghosh (64* off 29) and Harmanpreet Kaur (66), India posted 201/5 while batting first. Notably, Shafali Verma's 18-ball 37 gave India a flying start. The Arab team never really looked in the hunt as they could only manage 123/7 in their 20 overs. Esha Rohit Oza (38) and Kavisha Egodage (40*) reduced the margin of UAE's loss.